BJP Four-Member Committee To Visit Bengal Over Post Poll Violence | Representative Image

Kolkata: A four-member committee of central leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to visit West Bengal to take stock of post poll violences in the state.

According to a media statement issued by the saffron camp, the members are Biplab Kumar Deb, MP – Convenor, Ravishankar Prasad, MP, Brijlal, MP and Kavita Patidar, MP.

“No incidents of post poll violence took place anywhere after the Lok Sabha elections except for West Bengal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains a mute spectator, while criminals of her party, attack and intimidate opposition workers and voters, with impunity. Even the Calcutta High Court has taken note of these excesses and extended deployment of CAPF till 21st June and has listed the matter for further review on 18th June. In such a scenario, BJP National President Shri JP Nadda has constituted a committee to visit West Bengal and take immediate stock of the situation and report further,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari visited Cooch Behar district in North Bengal to meet the post poll violence affected party workers. Speaking with the victims, Adhikari said that he will again take a few affected workers to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday.

On the other hand, after the poll debacle, Bengal BJP leaders including Dilip Ghosh held the first closed-door meeting in Kolkata.

According to party sources, the reason for the debacle were discussed in the meeting and also names of probable candidates for the upcoming Assembly bypolls were also discussed.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that there is ‘no’ such incidents of violence in the state.

“Such false narratives are being said to cover up the poll debacle. Three places where CPI (M) were in power earlier face some sporadic violence as those in CPI (M) believe in such violences,” said Chattopadhyay.