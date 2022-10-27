e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAll eyes in Rajasthan are now on Mallikarjun Kharge

All eyes in Rajasthan are now on Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge has to decide three major issues of the Rajasthan Congress and the most important of them is the change of guard in the state

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | PTI
Follow us on

Jaipur: Going through political turmoil for the last month, the state of Rajasthan is now eyeing Mallikarjun Kharge, the newly elected president of the Congress party.

Kharge has to decide three major issues of the Rajasthan Congress and the most important of them is the change of guard in the state. The other two issues are the decision on the show cause notices to three senior leaders of the party and the resignations of Congress MLAs which were submitted to the Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly in favour of CM Ashok Gehlot.

Read Also
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
article-image

What is interesting is that Kharge was himself a part of the whole political drama of Rajasthan Congress that took place on September 25, as he was sent as a central observer with the party’s state in-charge Ajai Maken to call the Congress Party Legislator (CLP) meeting to pass a one-line resolution to authorize party president to decide on the leader in the state.

Maken and Kharge in their report submitted to the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had termed it an indiscipline act of the party MLAs and three senior leaders including parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal, Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi and close aid to Gehlot Dharmendra Rathor were served the show cause notices by the party.

So now after taking over as the party president,

‘Rajasthan seems to be the first challenge for Kharge as it is more than a month now and party workers are eagerly waiting for a concrete decision to end the four-year-long factionalism in the party,’ said a senior leader of the party.

It becomes more important in the light that the state will enter the election year in the coming December and the organization of the party in districts is almost dysfunctional as there are no district bodies to strengthen the party at the grass root level.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tata and Airbus to make transport aircraft for IAF in Gujarat

Tata and Airbus to make transport aircraft for IAF in Gujarat

All eyes in Rajasthan are now on Mallikarjun Kharge

All eyes in Rajasthan are now on Mallikarjun Kharge

Amit Shah points out use of cryptocurrency in darknet drug trade; Here is how it worked.

Amit Shah points out use of cryptocurrency in darknet drug trade; Here is how it worked.

Mumbai: Widow wins 4-year-old battle with LIC over her dead husband's unpaid insurance claim

Mumbai: Widow wins 4-year-old battle with LIC over her dead husband's unpaid insurance claim

MP: Girl killed as shards of steel box pierce her body while bursting crackers

MP: Girl killed as shards of steel box pierce her body while bursting crackers