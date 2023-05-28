Congress president Kharge to discuss Rajasthan issues with CM Gehlot & Pilot

Photo: ANI

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and dissident leader Sachin Pilot in Delhi on Monday. CM Gehlot is expected to arrive in Delhi on Monday morning, while Sachin Pilot is reportedly already in the city.

Originally planned for Friday, the meeting with Rajasthan Congress leaders was canceled and rescheduled. Now, Kharge has summoned Gehlot, along with the in-charge and co-in-charges of Rajasthan Congress, to stay in Delhi for the meeting.

The discussions in the meeting are anticipated to revolve around issues concerning the Rajasthan Congress and the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections. It is worth noting that during his recent yatra, Sachin Pilot presented three demands, with a deadline set for May 31st. As a result, these meetings between Kharge and both leaders are regarded as crucial in addressing these demands.