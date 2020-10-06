Rajasthan Cong MLA Kailash Trivedi succumbs to COVID-19 in Gurugram hospital

Gurugram: Sitting Congress MLA from Rajasthan, Kailash Trivedi, succumbed to Covid-19 at a Gurugram hospital in Haryana, family sources said on Tuesday. He was 65.

Trivedi was the MLA from Bhilwara's Sahada Assembly area. He was shifted to Medanta Hospital here five days back when his health deteriorated after he tested positive.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot condoled his death. Trivedi was a three-time MLA from Sahada. He tested positive around a month back and was admitted in Bhilwara and Jaipur earlier.