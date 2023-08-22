Rajasthan CM Unveils 'Vision Document 2030' Amidst Political Discourse on Development Plans | File pic

Jaipur: The model code of conduct for elections in Rajasthan is expected to be implemented by mid-October. Prior to that, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will unveil the development vision for the next seven years to the public, titled 'Vision Document 2030'. Each department will also release their respective vision documents alongside the state's overarching document.

In Jaipur on Tuesday, Ashok Gehlot launched a website to invite public opinions and suggestions for this document. He urged active participation from the people to elevate Rajasthan to a leading state in the country by 2030.

Aim of becoming fully developed state by 2030

"I have been in politics for 50 years. There were district headquarters that resembled towns, and now we have come a long way. We excel in most parameters, so why shouldn't we aspire for a fully developed state by 2030?" Gehlot stated. He encouraged every citizen of Rajasthan to provide their suggestions and collaborate in crafting the Vision 2030 document.

To gather suggestions from the public, various activities such as school and college competitions, door-to-door surveys, dialogues between the CM and different sections of society, as well as district and divisional dialogue sessions, will be conducted. Additionally, a video contest with cash prizes will be organized.

The Vision 2030 document is set to be released by the end of September. Prior to the state document, individual departmental vision documents will also be disclosed. These documents will outline each department's plans for the next seven years to contribute to Rajasthan's advancement as a leading state by 2030.

Although Gehlot emphasized his intention to keep the Mission 2030 separate from politics, the opposition BJP has raised questions about the timing of the document's release. The opposition leader, Rajendra Rathor, remarked, "CM Gehlot is attempting to construct a visionary narrative just before the elections. These are merely imaginative notions and nothing more."

