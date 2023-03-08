Rajasthan: CM Gehlot refuses to accept demands of war widows, accuses BJP of politicising issue

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has refused to accept the two major demands of three war widows agitating for the last ten days in Jaipur and currently sitting on dharna outside former deputy CM Sachin Pilot's bungalow.

Cannot give govt jobs to relatives of martyrs instead of children: Gehlot

Gehlot, in a statement tweeted late at night on Tuesday, said the demands of giving a government job to the brother-in-law of a war widow and installing a third statue of martyr Hemraj are unfair. Gehlot has also accused the BJP leaders of politicising the issues of war widows.

"How can it be justified to kill the rights of the children of martyrs and give jobs to other relatives? What will happen to the children of martyrs when they become adults," asked Gehlot in his tweet.

Gehlot accuses BJP of politicising issue

Accusing the BJP leaders of politicising the issue, Gehlot said, "Some BJP leaders are disrespecting the war widows by using them for their political goals. This has never been the tradition in Rajasthan. I condemn it."

Notably, three war widows are agitating for the last ten days along with the Rajya Sabha MP of Bjp Dr. Kirorilal Meena. This includes Manju, wife of Rohtash Lamba, who was martyred in the Pulwama attack, Madhubala Meena, wife of martyr Hemraj Meena and Sundari Devi, wife of martyr Jeetrat Gurjar.

Two of them are demanding a government for their brothers-in-law and the other one is demanding a third statue to be installed of her martyr husband.

War widows want to meet Gandhi family, demand action against police

War widows said that now the government is giving the argument that demands are not according to the rules while the ministers had promised to fulfill our demands.

They were sitting at the Shaheed Smarak near the Rajasthan assembly. During their agitation, they tried to meet CM Gehlot on Saturday but were allegedly manhandled by the police. Now, for the last three days, they are sitting outside the residence of Sachin Pilot and besides their core demands, want to meet the Gandhi family and demand action against the police.