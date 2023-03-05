Jats in Rajasthan demand CM Ashok Gehlot's post for the community

Jats, one of the major vote banks in Rajasthan have demanded the post of Chief Minister in the coming elections of the state. This demand was raised in a grand rally of the community held in Jaipur on Sunday where the Jat leaders of all the political parties were present.

The rally was organised by the Rajasthan Jat Mahasabha and other organisations of the community to demand the caste census, an increase in OBC reservation from 21 to 27 per cent and to show the unity and strength of the community.

The president of Jat Mahasabha Rajaram Meel said that the "power vests in the government and we have to reach the government to fulfil our demands. It seems the government has started underestimating the Jats, so we have organized this Mahakumbh to show our strength and to demand representation in accordance with this," said Meel.

'Rajasthan CM should be farmer's son, Jat's son'

While the former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly and Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi said that the number one seat is of the Chief Minister. "People in politics are scared to speak this but today I demand that the coming Chief Minister of Rajasthan should be a farmer's son, Jat's son," said Dudi.

The Jat leaders of all the political parties were present in the rally to show their commitment to the community including the state president of the ruling Congress Govind Singh Dotasara and the opposition Bjp Satish Punia along with many ministers and MLAs of all the parties. Former CM Vasundhara Raje who could not come to the event sent her son Dushyant Singh with her message.

Jats vow to protect environment

Besides politics, the community also resolved to protect the environment and took a pledge to consider the tree as a member of the family and to protect living beings. Pledges were also taken to stop lavish weddings, return to natural and organic farming, link animal husbandry and farming with business and increase the stake of society in industry and trade.

Notably, the Jats dominate more than 15 districts of the state and one can understand the influence of the community with the decision of the government to form the Veer Tejaji Board (deity of the Jat community). This was a long pending demand which was fulfilled just two before the rally.

