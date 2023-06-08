Rajasthan: CM Gehlot Affirms Permanent Reconciliation with Sachin Pilot, Pledges Commitment to Congress & Gandhi Family | Photo: ANI

Jaipur: After his meeting with the party high command to address Rajasthan's issues, CM Ashok Gehlot presented his stance for the first time on Thursday. In an interview, Gehlot expressed, "Reconciliation with Sachin Pilot is permanent. Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, State in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal brought us together to discuss. This matter is not personal; it concerns the country. Today, the country needs Congress."

The meeting, held last month in Delhi, was initiated by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, with Rahul Gandhi also in attendance. Party Organisational General Secretary KC Venugopal claimed that both leaders agreed to contest elections together.

However, the demands raised by Sachin Pilot are yet to be addressed by the government, and he had made it clear the day after the meeting that he would not compromise on the issue of corruption.

Gehlot clarifies on Pilot faction's rebel

During the interview, Gehlot clarified several matters.

Regarding the rebel actions of the Sachin Pilot faction in July 2020, Gehlot stated that he has forgiven everyone.

Gehlot expressed his sadness over the parallel meeting of his MLAs on September 25 last year, saying, "It was unimaginable for me not to pass the resolution given by the then Congress President Sonia Gandhi. I was at the Tanot Mata temple, and upon my return to Jaipur, I was informed that the MLAs had gathered at Dhariwal ji's house. The perception was created that I was behind this."

Demonstrating his commitment to the high command and the Gandhi family, Gehlot affirmed, "The Congress in Rajasthan has always stood by the high command. I am willing to do anything for that family. Regardless of the circumstances, I am ready to do whatever it takes for this family."

Read Also Rajasthan News: Gehlot Goes All Out To Woo Government Employees