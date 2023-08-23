Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Enraged Over ED Raids In Chhattisgarh

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | Twitter

Jaipur: Reacting to Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that the raids were a birthday gift to Chhattisgarh CM.

"I feel so angry at the situation created in the country. Today is the birthday of Chhattisgarh CM and there were ED raids. This is a birthday gift to the CM of Chhattisgarh," said Gehlot in the virtual inauguration ceremony of hospital buildings in Jaipur on Wednesday.

CM Gehlot slams Centre

Attacking the central government on the alleged misuse of central investigation agencies, Gehlot said, "Such a situation has come for the first time that if you oppose the government, you are declared a traitor. What is happening in the country? A spectacle has been created all over and history will not forgive us if we do not speak up. The situation is becoming very serious."

Gehlot also questioned the inauguration of projects under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) by the Prime Minister. "The central government gives funds in CSS schemes and these schemes run with the share of states. Earlier Prime Ministers never used to attend the inauguration of projects with CSS funds," said Gehlot.

He accused the central government of deliberately not inviting him on two occasions when the PM came to Rajasthan to inaugurate government projects.

Gehlot alleges PM did not invite him during his Rajasthan visit

"The PM came to Rajasthan to launch the government projects but did not invite me. For what reason did you not invite the Chief Minister of Rajasthan in that program. Where did the mistake happen, the Prime Minister should get it investigated,' said Gehlot, adding that It is about the federal structure of the country. The program could not have happened without state CM involvement.

Gehlot said, "I am bringing this on record as no one has the right to violate the rights of the states irrespective of the party's government within other states."

