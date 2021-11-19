Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot demands booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid rise in cases in state

The Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has demanded a booster dose of Covid vaccine looking at the rise in Covid cases in Rajasthan and other parts of the country, ‘I will write to PM Narendra Modi to allow the third booster dose of vaccine as after a year now the third dose is required to prevent people from the third wave of the pandemic and many countries have started to administer this,’ said Gehlot to media after a review meeting on Covid on Friday.

Gehlot said that Covid is spreading rapidly in Europe and Russia and people there are not getting beds in hospitals. The WHO has said that 5 lakh people can die in Europe due to Covid and it enters Asia after two months of Europe, said Gehlot.

It is to note that the cases of Covid are showing a rising trend in Rajasthan once again. The state reported 18 new cases after 85 days on Thursday and death after a gap of more than three months.

Considering this Gehlot reviewed the situation with doctors and officials on Friday and said that we are taking all measures to prevent people from the expected third wave of Covid.

The officials told in the meeting that there were 95 active cases in the state till Thursday evening and looking at this the sampling has been increased up to 25000 per day and genome sequencing is underway to identify the variant.

Gehlot admitted that Covid cases among school students are a matter of concern and the government is looking into this.

Notably, the Rajasthan government had allowed schools and education institutions to run with full capacity from November 15th and since then five students have been reported positive of Covid in different schools of Jaipur.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 04:58 PM IST