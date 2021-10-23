e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Ananya Panday questioned over some suspicious financial transactions & in connection with WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan: NCBPM Narendra Modi to meet seven COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers todayIndia reports 16,326 fresh COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:31 PM IST

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls for research into booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Manish Godha
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: IANS

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: IANS

Advertisement

At the time when the central government is celebrating the 100 crore vaccine milestone, the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has raised the issue of the need for a booster dose. He has tweeted on Saturday on this and said that experts should do research and collect information on this so that a decision can be taken in this matter.

Tagging a newspaper article with his tweet Gehlot said 'in many countries, even after both doses of the Covid vaccine, a booster is needed as despite both the dose, the people are getting infected with Covid. Experts in India should do research and collect information about this so that a decision can be taken in this matter.’

He also urged people to take both doses for full for total protection and said ‘ a single dose does not give complete protection and to overcome the disease Covid, all citizens must get both the dose of vaccine.’

ALSO READ

Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje receives grand welcome in Jodhpur; says next CM will be 'whoever the...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal