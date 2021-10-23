Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls for research into booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines

At the time when the central government is celebrating the 100 crore vaccine milestone, the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has raised the issue of the need for a booster dose. He has tweeted on Saturday on this and said that experts should do research and collect information on this so that a decision can be taken in this matter.



Tagging a newspaper article with his tweet Gehlot said 'in many countries, even after both doses of the Covid vaccine, a booster is needed as despite both the dose, the people are getting infected with Covid. Experts in India should do research and collect information about this so that a decision can be taken in this matter.’



He also urged people to take both doses for full for total protection and said ‘ a single dose does not give complete protection and to overcome the disease Covid, all citizens must get both the dose of vaccine.’

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:31 PM IST