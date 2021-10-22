Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje receives grand welcome in Jodhpur; says next CM will be 'whoever the people want'

The former CM of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje, who got a grand welcome in her Jodhpur visit has said that whoever the people want will become the CM. It does not happen just by wishing. Raje was replying to a question related to the number of claimants for the post of CM in Rajasthan BJP.

Before leaving Delhi on Friday Raje said to the media ‘one thing needs to be understood that all the communities needed to be loved and only that person would rule in future, who would get their love in return.”

On the question of the factionalism in Congress, she said that it is their internal matter but it seems that Congress is a sinking ship. She also asked party workers to get ready for assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2023-24. ‘I have asked all the workers to get ready as a bugle for election in 2023 and 24 Assembly and Lok Sabha has to be blown. I have told them to come out in the field with great strength”, she said.

Raje was on a two-day visit to Jodhpur to pay homage to the mother of union cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and also to former minister Mahipal Maderna, who passed away on Sunday. The supports gave her a warm welcome on Thursday when she reached there. A huge crowd gathered at the airport to welcome Raje.

Notably, Jodhpur is the home town of CM Ashok Gehlot and the Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and both are believed to be the political opponents of Raje. Her grand welcome and the statement after that is being considered as a message to the party that she cannot be ruled out as she is still a crowd puller leader.

