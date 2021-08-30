Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot announces cash rewards for Paralympics winners Devendra Jhajharia, Avani Lekhara and Sundar Singh Gurjar

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given heartiest congratulations to the para athletes who brought honour to Rajasthan by winning medals in Tokyo Paralympic Games and has announced prize money for them.

Gehlot announced to give Rs. 3 Cr to Gold medalist in shooting Avni Lakhera and Rs. 2 Cr and Rs. 1 Cr respectively to the Silver and the Bronze medal winners in javelin throw Devendra Jhanjharia and Sundar Gurjar.

Gehlot said that these players have shown their mettle and brought honour to the state as well as the country. Their achievements will inspire other sportspersons in the state to show their best performance at the national and international sports events.

The state government has taken an initiative to give 'Out of Turn' appointment to the medal winner sportspersons in the state government services. All three medal winning players of Tokyo Paralympics Avni Lakhera, Devendra Jhanjharia and Sundar Gurjar have been appointed on the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) in the state government's Department of Forest on the basis of 'out of turn' appointment policy.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 10:26 PM IST