Rajasthan: Classmates Mix Urine In Water Bottle Of Class 8 Girl Student In Bhilwara; Tension Grips Village

Jaipur: Massive protests break out in Rajasthan’s Luharia village in Bhilwara on Monday after a schoolboy allegedly mixed urine in the water bottle of a girl from another community. The student of Government Senior Higher Secondary School mistakenly drank the contaminated water.

The girl also allegedly found a love letter inside her bag. The incident reportedly took place on Friday.

Police lathi-charge family of the school girl

Tension gripped the village on Monday and police resorted to a lathi charge after the family of the schoolgirl tried to attack the house of the accused.

Sahada (Bhilwara) ASP Ghanshyam Sharma said that the incident happened at the government school of Luharia village. The eighth-grade student (12) had come to the police station on Friday with her family members. He lodged a complaint making serious allegations against two students in his class.

"I also found a slip with 'I LOVE U' written in it"

According to the complaint, a foul smell was emanating from the water bottle of the student during lunch. “When I saw the bag, I also found a slip with 'I LOVE U' written in it,” said the girl in her complaint. According to the girl, this act was done by two of her classmates.

The school was closed for two days due to Muharram and Sunday The police had reached the school on Monday morning to investigate the case. During this, the villagers created a ruckus. Locked the school gate. The villagers gathered at the bus stand and started raising slogans and entered the locality of the particular community. The police had to lathi-charge to control the situation. Some people have been detained by the police.

Police force deployed in the village

The police force has been deployed in the village to look at the tense situation. The additional collector Rajesh Sharma said that the situation is under control and the police are investigating the matter.