Rajasthan: Modi pitches 'Vikas' in Bhilwara, says BJP is working to strengthen underprivileged

PM Modi in Malaseri |

Rajasthan: PM Modi on his visit to Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Saturday addressed the ceremony commemorating 1111th 'Avataran Mahotsav' of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji in Bhilwara. Addressing the public gathering in Malaseri district of Bhilwara, Modi said his government is trying to empower every section of society and working to give preference to the underprivileged.

"For the last eight-nine years, the country has been trying to empower every section of society that has been neglected and deprived. We are walking with the mantra of giving preference to the underprivileged," Modi said in Malaseri in the district.

We take pride in the thousands of years old our history, civilisation & culture. Several civilisations of the world ended with time. Several attempts were made to break India geographically, culturally, socially & ideologically. But no power could finish India: PM in Bhilwara,Raj pic.twitter.com/YtDVfvzNtI — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

During his speech, Modi also spoke about the rich history and culture of the civilisations in India. While talking about the culture and harmony of the country, PM Modi said, "We take pride in the thousands of years old our history, civilisation & culture. Several civilisations of the world ended with time. Several attempts were made to break India geographically, culturally, socially & ideologically. But no power could finish India."

"India is not just a tract of land but also an expression of our civilisation, culture, harmony & possibilities. That is why India is laying the foundation of its glorious future. The biggest inspiration behind this is the power of our society, of crores of people of the country," Modi added.

Modi arrived in Malaseri on Saturday morning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Rajasthan's Malaseri to attend an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a folk deity revered by the Gurjar community.

The programme was held at Malaseri Dungri village, the birthplace of Lord Devnarayan, who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The village is 60 km from Bhilwara. Modi arrived at the Dabok Udaipur airport in a special aircraft and from there he reached Malaseri by helicopter.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the ceremony commemorating 1111th 'Avataran Mahotsav' of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, according to an official statement.

PM's visit not a political event, said party

Sources in the BJP, which is in opposition in Rajasthan, said the prime minister's visit was not political but it would give the party an advantage ahead of the assembly polls in the state. The Gurjar community has a significant influence on several assembly seats, particularly in eastern Rajasthan.