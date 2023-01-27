Rajasthan: After tribals, PM Modi now eyeing Gurjar community, to visit Bhilwara on Saturday

Rajasthan: After tribals, PM Modi eyeing Gurjars, to visit Bhilwara on Saturday | ANI

Jaipur: Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Malaseri village in Bhilwara district on Saturday for the 1,111th birth anniversary of the Gurjar community deity Lord Devnarayan. It is expected that the PM may announce the setting-up of a Devnarayan corridor in the Asind sub-division on the lines of the corridors in Kashi, Ayodhya, and Ujjain.

Modi is expected to arrive at 11:30 am and will spend about 90 minutes at the venue. He will offer prayers at the temple and address the gathering. Around 2.5 lakh people are expected to attend the event.

Grand welcome planned for PM: BJP Rajasthan in-charge

BJP Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, who visited Malaseri to take stock of the preparations, said the PM’s first visit here will be historic and grand.

“People from all communities will attend the program to offer prayers to Lord Devnarayan and to listen to the Prime Minister. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people,” said Singh.

Although the event is being organised by the Union ministry of Culture, it is being considered politically important also in light of the alleged annoyance of the Gurjar community with the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot due to his power tussle with his former deputy Sachin Pilot who is a Gurjar.

This will be the third visit of PM Modi to Rajasthan in as many months. Modi had earlier visited Banswara and Sirohi districts a few months back and had addressed the public meetings of tribals.

This time he is coming to address the Gurjars, who hold sway on as many as 40 assembly seats in 15 districts of Rajasthan where the assembly elections are scheduled in December this year, and the community

It is to mention here that in the assembly elections of 2018, the Gurjars voted almost en masse for the Congress in Rajasthan as Sachin Pilot who comes from this community was heading the party and was expected to become the CM. The BJP had fielded nine Gurjars but all lost. The party managed to win only one seat in eastern Rajasthan where the Gurjars are the dominating community.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)