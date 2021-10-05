Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ends work from home, back in the field after many months

The political events in Rajasthan are likely to accelerate again as after around 18 months of work from home during COVID-19, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is now back in the field. He has started going to the CM office, attending events outside the CM residence, and will hold nomination rallies of party candidates in upcoming by-polls of two assembly constituencies.

Gehlot attended two events outside CM residence and went to the CM office on Monday and clear the files, He also attended the protest of Congress against the detention of Priyanka Gandhi and in support of agitating farmers at state Congress. Headquarters in Jaipur.

He will also go to two assembly constituencies Vallabhnagar and Dhariwad on October 8th to attend the nomination rallies of party candidates. The by-polls of these seats are scheduled at the end of the month.

‘The opposition was targeting him for not coming out of the residence. Besides this his political opponent ex-deputy CM Sachin Pilot is out there in the field and holding public events, so to counter both he has to back in the field and now Covid is almost under control in the state so no reason left to remain at home,’ said a senior party leader.

Notably, Ashok Gehlot had confined himself to his residence during Covid. The CM office was running from CM residence. He was holding virtual meetings and video conferences with officers and his ministers. Even cabinet meetings were being held virtually.

Though during the first wave of Covid he had also faced the political crisis and had to move to Jaisalmer and a hotel in Jaipur with his MLAs during the second wave Gehlot remained completely at residence as he was tested positive and a few days ago had to undergo angioplasty.

His first public event after his illness was on October 2nd when he had announced ‘‘now I am absently fine with the blessings of the people and nothing will happen to me for next 15-20 years. If someone wants to be said then be.’

People and farmers will do Mann Ki Baat in 2024- Gehlot

The Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has said that at this time PM Modi is doing Mann Ki Baat but in 2024 the people and farmers of the country will do their Mann ki Baat. He recalled the defeat of Indira Gandhi and her comeback in power in just two and a half years and said ‘one never knows when and how people change their mind.’ Gehlot was addressing the protest of Congress in support of farmers at Jaipur on Tuesday. He condemned the incidents at Lakhimpur Khiri and the detention of Priyanka Gandhi

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 06:21 PM IST