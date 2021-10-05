'Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri if Priyanka Gandhi not released by tomorrow': Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri if Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been arrested after a case was registered against her at the Hargaon police station in Sitapur, is not released by tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer-turned-politician said, "If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister’s son behind the brutal murder of Farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri!"

For the unversed, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been arrested after a case was registered against her at the Hargaon police station in Sitapur under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including disobeying prohibitory orders and abetment.

The PAC guest house where she has been under detention since Monday, has been notified as a temporary jail.

According to news agency ANI, the case has been filed under Sections 151, 107 and 116, on a report given by the station house officer of Hargaon to the magistrate.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's arrest is "completely illegal and utterly shameful".

"It's completely illegal and utterly shameful. She was arrested at 4:30 am, before sunrise by a male police officer. She has not been taken to a judicial magistrate so far yet," said Chidambaram.

Slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, senior Congress leader further said, "Law and order in UP means Mr Aditynath's law and order which is not the criminal procedure code." He went on to allege, "This is a violation of the fundamental right of Priyanka Gandhi and other detainees. CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP are making India an unfree country." Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Varda and 11 others for 'disturbing the peace' in the state.

(With ANI and IANS inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 04:41 PM IST