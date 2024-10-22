Rajasthan By-Polls 2024: Congress To Go Solo, No Alliance On All 7 Seats, Says State Party President Dotasara

Rajasthan Congress has decided to contest the by-elections without any alliance. Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara has said that we are not making alliance with anyone in the by-elections. We will contest elections on all seven seats.

“ We are prepared to contest on all seven assembly seats. The panels of the candidates are ready, and we are sending them to the party high command. Now if the high command gives any instructions on the alliance, we are bound by it, but our state unit is of the opinion to contest on all the seven seats," said Dotasara.

The issue of alliance was decided in the meeting of the co-ordination committee attended by former CM Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie, in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa, former Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, National General Secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and all three co-in-charge secretaries of the state.

It is to mention here that in the Lok Sabha elections, under the INDIA alliance, the Congress had given three out of 25 seats to Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), Bhartiya Adivasi Party (BAP) and CPM and the alliance parties won all the three seats.

BAP and RLP had won, Chaurasi and Khinwsar seats in the assembly elections; hence it was believed that the alliance made during the Lok Sabha elections could continue in the by-elections of these seats.

The leader of RLP Hanuman Beniwal had also hinted for the alliance, but refuting all the speculations, Congress state chief Dotasara said" neither we have said anything on behalf of the State Congress, nor have they said anything. Therefore, where does the question of alliance arise? India alliance, as Hanuman Beniwal says, is in Delhi then not here."

Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said- "If anyone will approach for alliance, it will be discussed in Delhi. But, Rajasthan Congress has given panels on all seven seats and has decided to contest the elections on its own.