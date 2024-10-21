 Rajasthan By-Polls 2024: BJP Faces Rebellion As Rejected Candidates Announce Independent Campaigns
Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 08:11 PM IST
As the BJP announced the candidates for the by-polls, rebels have started voicing hard in Rajasthan. Rebels have announced to contest by-elections on two seats, while local office bearers of the party have resigned in favor of a former candidate who has been denied ticket this time. 

Two rebels of assembly elections Sukhwant Singh and Rajendra Bhambu have been given tickets on Ramgarh and Jhunjhunu seats respectively this time. 

Annoyed with this Jai Ahuja and Bablu Chaudhary, who were candidates in the assembly elections on these two seats have come out as rebels. Bablu chaudhary has announced to contest the election as independent candidate while five local office bearers of the party have announced to resign against the party decision of giving the ticket to a rebel of assembly election. 

On the Salumber assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Shanta Devi, wife of MLA late Amritlal Meena. Here the ticket contender Narendra Meena has rebelled. He said he had waited for 20 years. The high command should reconsider this.

In Dausa also BJP leader Devi Singh expressed displeasure over the ticket being given to minister Kirori Lal Meena's brother Jagmohan Meena   Devi Singh held a press conference and announced to contest the elections as independent candidate. He said that Dausa is a general seat, in which BJP has given ticket to ST candidate, which is not acceptable. 

However, state BJP chief Madan Rathore is confident of setting down the rebels. “Things will be back on track in a day or two, there is no problem. All things are in the knowledge of the party high command,” said Rathore 

