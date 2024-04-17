Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All You Need To Know About Sikar Seat That Goes For Polling On April 19 |

Sikar: As the Lok Sabha Elections are inching closer with each passing day, battlegrounds have heated up with leaders leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a sweeping victory in the 2024 big battle. One of the important states that will have a considerable impact on the overall result is Rajasthan. Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. The first phase of voting will be held on April 19, while the second phase of voting will be held on April 26. One of the most interesting fights in Rajasthan will be that for the Sikar constituency which will go into polls in the first phase that will be held on April 19th.

BJP's Swami Sumedhanand vs CPM's Amra Ram in Sikar

Sikar is a major city of Rajasthan and one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. This city is known as Shekhawati. Sikar will see a tough battle between BJP's Swami Sumedhanand and CPM's Amra Ram. It has eight assembly constituencies. Looks like it will be a challenging battle for BJP's Sumedhanand this time to score a hat-trick of victories in Sikar. Every time Congress and CPM field their candidates each from this seat. This time the vote bank of the alliance has become bigger as Congress has this time decided to give this seat to its coalition partner, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which has a significant influence in certain areas of Sikar. Also anti-incumbency factor is going to be a major factor to impact the elections this time.

Past Lok Sabha Election results- Sikar

In Loksabha elections 2019, Sumedhanand Saraswati of BJP party won with 7,61,332 votes. The runner up was Subhash Maharia of INC party . The margin of victory was 2,90,659 votes. In Loksabha elections 2014, Sumedhanand Saraswati of BJP party won with 4,96,393 votes. The runner up was Pratap Singh Jat of INC party. The margin of victory was: 2,37,019 votes. The next election for Sikar Parliamentary constituency is on 19 April 2024.

Historical significance of Sikar

Lok Sabha elections were held here for the first time in 1952. Sikar is a historical city with many mansions which are the main tourist attractions. Sikar district is bordered by Jhunjhunu to the north, Churu to the north-west, Nagaur to the south-west and Jaipur district to the south-east. There are many temples here where many devotees come every day. Harshnath Temple, Jeen Mata Temple, Salasar Balaji, Shri Balaji Temple. There are also many famous forts here like Sikar Fort, Laxmangarh Fort, Deogarh Fort, Ramgarh Fort, Khandela Bada Fort. The distance from Delhi to Sikar is 288.8 kilometers.