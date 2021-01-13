Rajasthan: BTP MLA Ram Prasad Dindor slaps govt doctor

Jaipur: A Bharatiya Tribal Party MLA allegedly slapped a doctor at a government hospital in Dungarpur district after which doctors boycotted work on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the government hospital in Sagwara on Tuesday. The BTP MLA Ram Prasad Dindor visited the hospital after being informed that gynaecologist Dr Rohit Labana had allegedly asked for Rs 5,000 from a woman for her delivery.

The MLA confronted the doctor and shouted at him. The doctor denied taking any money.

In the video, the MLA is seen asking the doctor if he had sought money from a woman for her delivery. The doctor denies that he asked for money. The angry MLA then asks who had taken the money and a man standing in the crowd behind the MLA says a madam had asked for the money. Dindor then says, “Which madam?,” and then tells the doctor, “You are lying. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Someone then enters the frame and obstructs the view but the sound of a slap can be heard.

However, Dindor denied having slapped the doctor. He said he had gone to the hospital to look into complaints by a woman that a doctor had asked for money. He said earlier too he has got complaints from patients that doctors and nurses ask for money and he had gone to check.

Dr Labana said he was talking to the MLA and explaining to him that he had not taken any money and that the patient had alleged that a nurse had asked for money. But the MLA did not listen and slapped him.

The doctor has filed a case against the MLA under the Medical Practitioners Act and under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (deter public servant from doing his duty). Meanwhile, BTP leaders have demanded action against the doctor for misbehaviour with Dindor.