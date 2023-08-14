 Rajasthan: Body Of Seer Found With Limbs Tied In Kuchaman; Police Suspect Murder
Rajasthan: Body Of Seer Found With Limbs Tied In Kuchaman; Police Suspect Murder

Monday, August 14, 2023
article-image
Representative Image

Jaipur: The body of a 72-year-old seer with hands, legs and mouth tied was found in Rajasthan's Kuchaman district on Monday, police said.

The seer, Mohan Das, had been living in the Rasal village for the last 15 years. He was found dead by villagers in the morning following which they informed the police, they said.

"The seer was living alone. The body with hands, legs and mouth tied was found, raising suspicion of murder. We have registered a case of murder and investigation is being done," Kuchaman City SHO Suresh Kumar said. He said the post-mortem is being conducted after which the body will be handed over to the family members who live in the same village.

Police said the saint had gone to sleep in his room on Sunday night after talking to villagers in the evening. On Monday, the villagers found him lying dead on the floor.

(With inputs from PTI)

