Rajasthan: BJP's Kailash Gurjar In Trouble After Old Video of Him Getting Lap Dance, Lifting Woman At A Party Goes Viral

Rajasthan BJP leader Kailash Gurjar has landed himself in deep trouble after a video of him dancing with a woman at a DJ party went viral on social media on Saturday.

Gurjar is seen getting a lap dance before he lifts the woman by holding her from the waist.

The politician had no qualms or issues with people recording his obscene acts on their camera phones as he kept on dancing with the woman.

The video is said to be three years old but it is being circulated on social media amid the upcoming Assembly Elections 2023.

BJP hasn't been in power in Rajasthan for the last 5 years and is trying hard to win the trust of people back in this election.

This video is sure to deliver a huge blow to BJP's chances of winning due to Gurjar's carelessness.

#BJP4IND sanskari DJ party



DJ Party of big BJP leader Kailash Gujjar.

The women are performing choreography sitting on the lap of Sanskari Kailash ji and BJP is getting vindicated!



pic.twitter.com/RXz7bEKjRs — Kerala Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalKL) September 23, 2023

