Rajasthan Horror: Mother & Uncle Kill 8-Year-Old After Being Caught While Making Out In Bharatpur; Arrested

Mother Kills 8-Year-Old Son After Being Caught While Making Out With His Uncle | Twitter | @Ramraajya

Bharatpur: A shocking incident has come to light from Rajasthan's Bharatpur where a woman and her brother-in-law have been arrested for the murder of the woman's son. The mother and her brother-in-law, who is the uncle of the kid who was murdered, were having an illicit affair. The mother and the uncle of the eight-year-old child strangled him to death. They buried the dead body of the kid after killing him in a field. They murdered the kid over two years ago and were arrested after the police cracked the case.

The incident occurred in February 2021

The incident occurred in 2021 in Chandanpura village which falls under the Rupbas police station area. AS per reports the father of the kid Gyan Singh registered a police complaint after his son Golu went missing in February 2021. The police initiated a search operation after registering the complaint. The police after conducting an investigation found the dead body of Golu after three days from a fiels in the village.

The police were not able to nab the killers of the kid

The police then started an investigation to nab the killers. However, the police were not able to nab the killers of the kid and closed the case after filing an FIR of murder in December 2021. The father of the kid did not give up and was adamant about finding the killers of his son. He filed a petition in the Jaipur High Court and demanded an inquiry into the case. The Jaipur High Court after hearing the matter the court ordered an inquiry into the matter by higher authorities.

The uncle and mother of the kid were having an affair

A team was formed under Nitiraj Singh who is the Circle Officer (CO) of Bayana and the investigation was initiated once agains to nab the killers of the eight year old child. The police then found out that the uncle and mother of the kid were having an affair. The uncle has been identified as Krishna Kant and the mother has been identified as Hemlata. They were called to the police station for interrogation.

They both were arrested after two years of murder

Initially, they denied their involvement in the murder of the kid. However, after a thorough interrogation they both gave up and confessed to the crime. They said that the kid had seen them in a compromising position. They strangled Golu to death over the fear that their affair will be revealed in public. Later they buried the dead of the kid in the field. They both have been arrested for the murder of the kid and are in police custody.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)