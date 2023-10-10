 Rajasthan: BJP's First List Of Candidates Disappoints Vasundhara Raje's Loyalists, May Spark Rebellion
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: BJP's First List Of Candidates Disappoints Vasundhara Raje's Loyalists, May Spark Rebellion

Rajasthan: BJP's First List Of Candidates Disappoints Vasundhara Raje's Loyalists, May Spark Rebellion

There are about a dozen seats out of the 41 that Raje supporters were claiming but their names are missing from the list.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Ex-CM Vasundhara Raje | Photo: PTI

Jaipur: The first list of candidates of BJP in Rajasthan has disappointed many loyalists of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje who were expecting their names in the list.

Now There are voices of protest from some, although it will be interesting to see how many of them would come forward in a rebellion to challenge their own party's candidate.

The saffron brigade declared its candidates for 41 seats in Rajasthan soon after the announcement of election dates on Monday. There are many new names in this list along with seven  MPs.

There are about a dozen seats out of the 41 that Raje supporters were claiming but their names are missing from the list.

Former BJP MLA's name tops the list

Among those whose names are unexpectedly not on the list, the first name is that of Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, former BJP MLA from Jhotwara and minister in the Vasundhara government. The party has fielded Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, MP from Jaipur Rural.

Along with this, the second name close to Raje is that of Rohitash Sharma, although he was sacked from the party a couple of years ago because of his derogatory comments on party leadership, but was hoping for a ticket from Bansur seat in Alwar.
The name of sitting MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi is also missing from the list. MP Diya Kumari has been made a candidate for his seat. Rajvi was a minister in the Raje government.

Apart from these prominent leaders, Anita Singh from Nagar seat, Jeevram  Patel from Sanchor, Rajendra Bhambu from Jhunjhunu, Vikas Choudhary from Kishangarh, Ramswaroop Kasna from Kotputli, Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Uniara and Virendra Meena from Lalsot have also denied ticket.

Read Also
Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: BJP Releases First List Of 41 Candidates; Fields 7 Sitting MPs
article-image

Raje's followers raise voices

The voices of annoyance and protest are in the air after the release of the candidate's list.

Rajpal Singh's supporters convened a meeting a staged a dharna on party office against the party decision on Tuesday. Rajpal Singh said in a media interview that he was shocked by the decision.
Vikas Chaudhary, Rajendra Bhambu, and Anita Singh expressed their anguish through social media. Anita Singh said that the party has fielded a candidate who got defeated with a margin of 50 thousand votes.

Rohitash Sharma released a video and alleged that the party has given tickets based on caste and money. A protest was also seen at the party office in Jaipur against Vijay Bainsla who got the ticket from Devli- Uniara seat. 

Read Also
Vasundhara Raje Won't Lead BJP's Parivartan Yatras in Rajasthan
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Delay In Finalising First List Creates Confusion, Tension Among Congress Aspirants

Chhattisgarh: Delay In Finalising First List Creates Confusion, Tension Among Congress Aspirants

Punjab: Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons, Detain SAD Leaders As Protests Intensify Over SYL Issue

Punjab: Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons, Detain SAD Leaders As Protests Intensify Over SYL Issue

West Bengal: 2 Rallies Held To Protest HC Verdict On Kamduni Gangrape-Murder Case

West Bengal: 2 Rallies Held To Protest HC Verdict On Kamduni Gangrape-Murder Case

Pedigree India Ropes In Varun Dhawan As Its First Indian Brand Ambassador, Launches Ad Film To...

Pedigree India Ropes In Varun Dhawan As Its First Indian Brand Ambassador, Launches Ad Film To...

(VIDEO) Chandigarh Chemist Shop Employees Attack Each Other With Chairs & Bricks Over Customer...

(VIDEO) Chandigarh Chemist Shop Employees Attack Each Other With Chairs & Bricks Over Customer...