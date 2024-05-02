'PM Should Join Galgotias University As Math Professor...': Pawan Khera Takes Jibe At Modi's 'Congress Not Contesting 272 Seats' Remark

Congress Leader Pawan Khera | PTI

Pawan Khera, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Department of the Congress party, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday over his claim that "no other party than BJP is contesting 272 seats in the country."

Taking to X, Khera wrote, "Congress party has so far declared candidates on 326 seats, but the Prime Minister is saying that if Congress is not contesting on 272 seats then how will it form the government."



"Modi Ji your mathematics is amazing, you should become a mathematics professor at Galgotias University from next month," he added.

While attacking PM Modi, Pawan Khera mentioned the Galgotias University in his tweet.

कांग्रेस पार्टी अब तक 326 सीटों पर उम्मीदवार घोषित कर चुकी है, लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री कह रहे हैं कि कांग्रेस 272 सीटों पर लड़ ही नहीं रही तो सरकार कैसे बनायेगी।



मोदी जी आपका गणित कमाल का है, आपको तो अगले महीने से गलगोटिया युनिवर्सिटी का गणित प्रोफेसर लग जाना चाहिये। — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 2, 2024

Galgotias university has been trending on social media for last 24 hours. A video currently going viral on social media shows an Aaj Tak journalist interviewing students as they march towards the Congress headquarters in Delhi to protest against ongoing controversial issues regarding inheritance tax and wealth distribution. Surprisingly, none of the students could provide concrete answers to the questions posed by the reporter. As per the report, all the students were from Greater Noida's Galgotias University.

Netizens' response on viral video

After the video report went viral on social media minutes after it was uploaded, netizens, including prominent figures expressed concern about the state of education and awareness among students. Many trolled the students and emphasised the importance of understanding political issues, particularly during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. While there has been a lot of debate over politics being kept out of campuses, questions also arise as to why the authorities of private-run Galgotias University allowed and organised a protest march for students towards the head office of a political party.

PM Modi's statement in Gujarat

While addressing a rally in Deesa region of Banaskantha in Gujarat, PM Modi on Wednesday hit out at Congress party saying, "If you want to form a government, then at least 272 seats are required. Except for the BJP, no political party in the country is contesting 272 seats, and then they are saying they will form the government. Even the royal family of Delhi is not going to vote for Congress... "

#WATCH | Gujarat: In Banaskantha's Deesa, PM Modi says, "If you want to form a government, then at least 272 seats are required. Except for the BJP, no political party in the country is contesting 272 seats, and then they are saying they will form the government. Even the royal… pic.twitter.com/n6HZn6DJvu — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

"There is no Congress candidate where they vote... Ahmed Patel's family in Bharuch will not vote for Congress... A big Congress leader who votes in Bhavnagar, will not be able to vote for Congress. This is the condition of the Congress...,"added PM Modi.