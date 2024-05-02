Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Family' Affair For Yadavs

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav files her nomination papers in presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav (R to L) and party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav, in Mainpuri, on April 16, 2024. | ANI

In an unexpected departure from its traditional approach, the Samajwadi Party has opted to field only members of the Saifai family as its Yadav candidates in the Lok Sabha election. This strategic shift marks a notable departure from the legacy of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was known for promoting Yadav representation both within and outside thefamily.

Exclusivity for Yadavs?

Political analysts have been swift to comment on this tactical manoeuvre. Prabha Shankar Asthana, a seasoned political observer, remarked, “Under the Akhilesh's leadership, the SP seems to be adopting a new approach by exclusively nominating Yadav candidates from within the Saifai family, a notable departure from Mulayam Singh Yadav's strategy.”

With approximately 19.40 per cent of Yadav voters in Uttar Pradesh typically aligning with SP, the Akhilesh's move is poised to be tested in the election, he said.

The Yadav line up

The SP is contesting 63 of the 80 seats, and only five Yadavs have been nominated so far: Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj, Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, and Aditya Yadav from Badaun. All belong to the Saifai family.

SP bastions

The constituencies are considered SP strongholds, meticulously cultivated under Mulayam's leadership. “Historically, candidates from the Saifai family have exclusively contested from here, with rare exceptions,” noted Shankar, highlighting the party's efforts to consolidate its hold over the Yadav vote bank.

SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary defended the decision, citing the principle of PDA - Pichchra, Dalit and Alpsankhayak.

“The nomination of five Yadavs aligns with our alliance's framework and the principle of PDA,” he asserted. The exclusive nomination of candidates from the Saifai family has left many Yadavs feeling disillusioned, as SP is traditionally seen as the authentic voice of the Yadavs.

“There is a growing sense of disconnect between Yadav voters and the party's ticket distribution,” remarked disillusioned party members.

Comparatively, SP has allocated 8.47 per cent tickets to Yadavs against BSP's 9.30 percent. In contrast, BJP has nominated only one. All India Yadav Mahasabha UP president Arun Yadav expressed disappointment, stating Yadavs feel neglected by all parties.

“We are treated as mere vote banks without genuine representation,” he lamented, hinting at the need for Yadavs to carve out their independent political path akin to other communities like Rajputs.