 Rajasthan BJP MP Rao Rajendra Singh Faints During Soldier’s Funeral - VIDEO
Singh, who represents Jaipur Rural constituency, collapsed while the Guard of Honour was being presented to the deceased Agniveer, Bheem Singh (19). Locals rushed the BJP leader to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
Jaipur: BJP MP Rao Rajendra Singh fainted during the funeral of a soldier in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Tuesday.

Agniveer Bheem Singh had gone missing following a cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarakhand. His body was recovered recently and he was laid to rest with full military honours in his native village.

