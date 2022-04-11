Rajasthan: BJP MP alleges Hindu exodus from Karauli amid violence

The leading opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan is in full-on attacking mode following the violent incidents of Karauli. The party is now claiming that Hindus are migrating from Karauli because of such incidents.

A Rajya Sabha BJP MP from Rajasthan, Kirodi Lal Meena, has claimed that many families have to leave Karauli after the violence. The BJP has also reached out to governor Kalraj Mishra regarding the violent incidents demanding him to intervene in the matter.

"Seven families have migrated from Karauli after violent incidents erupted. Two are from Bari Dhoulpur and have returned to Bari. Apart from this, I have given a list of 195 families who have to get away from Muslim dominated areas to some other places in Karauli,’ claimed Meena in a press conference at the BJP office in Jaipur on Monday.

The administration has however after verifying the list had denied any migration.

It is to mention that Meena had staged a Dharna in Karauli on Saturday and handed over this list of alleged migrants to the administration.

Meena said that 90 per cent of migrated families are Dalits and now administration and local Congress leaders are threatening them for the statements.

BJP state president Satish Punia and deputy leader of BJP in Assembly Rajendra Rathore have accused the Gehlot government of making an atmosphere of fear during festivals among the majority community by imposing prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC in 17 districts.

They said that Rajasthan has never witnessed such fear that in some places people could not even celebrate Ramnavmi. "This has exposed the Congress government on its appeasement politics," said Punia.

The BJP on Monday met with governor Kalraj Mishra on the issue and demanded his intervention for a fair investigation of the incident and arrests of the main accused.

Meanwhile, Kirodi Lal Meena and former CM Vasundhara will visit Karauli on Tuesday, the BJP said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 05:34 PM IST