Rajasthan: Section 144 imposed in many districts after Karauli violence, guidelines for processions issued

Jaipur: Apprehaning communal tension on forthcoming festivals many districts in Rajasthan have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC while the government has come up with a comprehensive guideline for processions and events on these festivals.



The districts and the state government have taken these precautionary measures after the Karauli riots that took place on April 2nd on the occasion of Navsamvatsar.



The Chief Secretary of the state Usha Sharma reviewed the law and order situation on Friday and directed the home department and districts to take measures for peace and harmony during the coming festivals.



Districts like Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bikaner, Sikar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Pratapgarh, Alwar, Dungarpur and Dhoulpur have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC for around one month to maintain law and order in their areas.



Besides this, the home department of the state has also issued a guideline for processions and events on religious festivals.



Under the guidelines the organisers have to furnish details of the contents that will be played on DJs loudspeakers) in processions and rallies as it has been said by the government that provocative slogans and songs were the root cause of the Karauli incident.



The guidelines stipulate organisers to submit an affidavit and application for processions, rallies and events to sub-division officers and additional district magistrates.



The officials are mandated to verify the submitted documents through the local station house officer (SHO). The guideline also directs strict compliance with "sound pollution" norms.



The guidelines include a comprehensive application form for organizers in which they have to furnish the details of organisers, contact numbers etc,

It also seeks routes of processions and if there is any change in the route, they have to give the reason for the change.



The new directions ask organisers to inform if a DJ system will be used and if it is to be used then, the details of its owners must be provided in the form, including the details of contents to be played through the DJ. A policeman will be deployed with DJ to monitor what he has been asked to play.



Police have also issued a circular to all officials to ensure adequate security arrangements for festivals, including proper vigilance of sensitive areas where processions and rallies might pass through.



DGP ML Lather on Friday said directions have been issued to make good arrangements ahead of forthcoming festivals so that people of all faiths could celebrate.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 02:45 PM IST