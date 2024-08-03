Rajasthan: BJP Govt To Hold Investment Summit In December |

The BJP government in Rajasthan will hold an investment summit in December this year. This summit titled" Raising Rajasthan “will be organized in Jaipur from December 9 to 11. CM Bhajanlal Sharma launched the logo of the Investment Summit on Thursday. The summit is likely to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma also launched the single-point investor interface for investors willing to invest in Rajasthan on the occasion.Through this single-point investor interface platform, investors can express their intentions for MoU with the state government online. Their proposals will also be approved online.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma said that the objective of this investment summit is to attract domestic and foreign companies, international organizations and investors towards the state.

“ The government is taking every possible initiative to ensure a better environment for industrial investment in the state and this investment summit will create ample employment opportunities along with the development of the state," said CM Sharma.

He said that the state government will provide all possible help to the investors to materialize the investment coming to the state through this event on the ground. He directed the officials to provide all the information related to the area of ​​investment to the investors in advance, so that it becomes easier for them to materialize the investment on the ground.

On this occasion, Industry and Commerce Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that there is immense development potential in the state and hence Rajasthan is an ideal state for investors. Through the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit, we do not want to just sign MoUs, but want to bring real investment to Rajasthan.

"The aim of this summit is to achieve several objectives like bringing global companies to the state, taking advantage of the abundant mineral and natural resources and talented work force located in the state, providing new growth opportunities to the existing businesses, so that the youth of our state can avail new opportunities.