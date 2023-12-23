 Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's Govt Stops Tenders, Work Orders Issued By Ashok Gehlot
The new guidelines issued by the state finance department said that no new tenders and work orders will be issued till further orders; The works for which tender is in process have also been stopped.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
Rajasthan: Bhajan Lal Sharma (left) Former CM Ashok Gehlot (right) | File photo

Jaipur: After dismissing all the political appointments of the previous Congress government, the Bhajan Lal government of Rajasthan has stopped all the tenders and work orders issued by the Gehlot government.

All tenders and work orders will now be issued by Sharma

Now all the approvals will be given by the new CM and concerned ministers, although the council of ministers of the new government is still to be formed. It is likely to take place in the coming week.

As per the sources, the major financial decisions of the previous government will be reviewed first as the financial health of the government is not in a good state.

Increasing debt

The debt burden on the Rajasthan government is continuously increasing. Rajasthan government has a debt of about ₹5.30 lakh crore. Amidst the increasing debt burden, a huge amount of money has been spent on populist schemes launched in the last six months.

Now the biggest challenge before the new government is to arrange money and continue the expensive populist schemes as the General elections are just a few months away and stopping the populist schemes of the previous government will become an election issue.

