Rajasthan: BJP Goes Public For Election Manifesto In State

PM Narendra Modi in Rajasthan | File pic

Jaipur: The love for the yantras of BJP continues in Rajasthan after Janakrosh in December last year and the recently held Parivartan Yatra, the party is taking out one more yatra and this time it is to get suggestions from the public for the party manifesto which has been termed as Sankalp Patra by the party.

Flagging off the Aakanksha (aspiration) Raths prepared for the yatra with a saffron (not green) flag, party president JP Nadda in Jaipur on Wednesday said to party workers ' It is not a mere political document but a document of our targets to achieve in next five years, so get prepared as people have faith on us.'

PM Modi brought the report card system

Recounting the achievements of the central government, Nadda said that PM Modi has changed the political culture by bringing the report card system. "We do what we promised and report the people about that," said Nadda.

The convener of the manifesto committee Arjun Ram Meghwal said that 50 Aakanksha Raths of the party will go to each assembly constituency in the next 15 days to get the suggestions of the public regarding the election manifesto of the party. 'This is an outreach exercise of the party by which we are preparing the manifesto of people's aspirations in the theme of Sujhav Aapka Sankalp Hamara,' said Meghwal adding that besides this we have released toll free number and launched a website for this also.

Read Also Paper Leak Mafia In Rajasthan Will Be Punished: PM Modi

PM to visit Jodhpur

In yet another visit to a poll-bound state of Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Jodhpur on Thursday. This will be his third visit to the state in the last ten days. Jodhpur is the hometown of CM Ashok Gehlot and Union Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development projects worth about ₹5000 crore at Jodhpur, in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health, and higher education.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)