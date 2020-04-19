Rajasthan BJP cries foul as FIR lodged against 2 MLAs

Cases have been registered against two BJP MLAs for hate mongering during times of Corona epidemic. FIRs have been lodged against Madan Dilwara, MLA Ramganjmandi, Kota and Ashok Lahoty, MLA Sanganer, Jaipur.

The cases have been registered after they accused the government of appeasing the Muslim community and Tablighi Jammat. They had also alleged discrimination in the distribution of food and rations and accused the government of giving preference in distributing rations to areas that have Congress MLAs and the minority community.

Cases have been registered against them by individuals who live in their respective constituencies. Dilawar had released a video statement asking chief minister Ashok Gehlot to registered cases under National Security Act against those who attacked doctors and health workers. He also demanded that the CM take similar action against members of the Tablighi Jammat.

Lahoty had also accused the government of giving better quarantine facility to minorities.He had also alleged that despite donating money from their MLA LAD funds food and rations are not distributed.

Madan Dilwar, BJP MLA from Ramganjmandi said, “I first wrote to the chief minister about this issue and when he did not respond, I released a video addressed to him which states the truth. I urged him to keep a check on the Jamaatis, but the CM paid no heed to my appeal.”

BJP state president Satish Poonia has come out strongly against the government, “This is an attempt to intimidate us. We will continue to raise the voice of people and urge the government to stop appeasement ,” said Poonia.