Rajasthan Cong MLA takes back ration from Modi fan, BJP cries foul

In a shocking incident, a Rajasthan Congress MLA Rajendra Bidhuri took back the ration from a woman after she told him that she supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After the video went viral, BJP slammed Congress and questioned if this was the strategy Rahul Gandhi was talking about in his press conference.
Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Sambit Patra wrote: "Dear @RahulGandhi ji, 2 days ago in a PC you spoke about Strategically managing the COVID pandemic! Is this your directions to your Cheif Ministers? ..to distribute Ration only to those who HATE MODI? What a Shameful STRATEGY Mr Gandhi to manage COVID pandemic."
On April 16, during the presser through a video conference, Rahul Gandhi called for unity to fight coronavirus which has infected over 12,000 people in the country so far.
"I disagree with (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi with a lot of issues but now is not the time to fight. Unite and fight the virus," Rahul said. The Congress leader suggested that fight against the virus should be bottom-up instead of top-down.
"To fight COVID, our main force is at the district and state level. The success in Kerala, Waynad is because of the effectiveness of district-level machinery. My one suggestion is that fight against COVID should not be top-down, it should be bottom-up. The Prime Minister should empower Chief Ministers and districts. The Prime Minister's role is to empower forces," he added.
(To viewour epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)