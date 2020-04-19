Rajasthan Cong MLA takes back ration from Modi fan, BJP cries foul

In a shocking incident, a Rajasthan Congress MLA Rajendra Bidhuri took back the ration from a woman after she told him that she supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the video went viral, BJP slammed Congress and questioned if this was the strategy Rahul Gandhi was talking about in his press conference.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Sambit Patra wrote: "Dear @RahulGandhi ji, 2 days ago in a PC you spoke about Strategically managing the COVID pandemic! Is this your directions to your Cheif Ministers? ..to distribute Ration only to those who HATE MODI? What a Shameful STRATEGY Mr Gandhi to manage COVID pandemic."