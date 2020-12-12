Rajasthan: BJP claims 17 infants died in Kota hospital; demands health minister’s resignation

The BJP on Saturday blamed the Congress government for the deaths of infants at a Kota hospital and claimed that the actual death toll was not nine but 17.

A four-member team consisting of deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, MP Jaskaur Meena and MLAs Sandeep Sharma and Madan Dilawar, visited the JK Lon hospital in Kota, 270 km from Jaipur.

They met officials and relatives of patients and inspected the wards, equipment and other facilities available.

Rathore said as per the medical superintendent Dr SC Dulara, deaths of 12 and not nine newborns had occurred on December 10. The next day, another five infants had died, talking the toll to 17.

“The death of 17 infants in two days is a slap on the face of the government. If the health minister has any compassion, he should resign,” Rathore told reporters.

“The government made announcements but failed to fulfill them. The government is squarely to blame. This hospital had become a death factory for children due to negligence by the government,” he said.