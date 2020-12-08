Madhya Pradesh: Shahdol CMHO, civil surgeon removed over infant deaths in district hospital

Bhopal: Shahdol CMHO Dr Rajesh Pandey and Civil Surgeon Dr VS Bariya have been removed on Tuesday after frequent infant deaths in district hospital. Five death reports were concealed by the local health officials on Monday. This, however, took the toll to 18. Till Monday, the toll was pegged at 13 but on Tuesday, when the matter of five more deaths came to light… the matter flared up again. Since November 26, till date... the toll now reads 18 and between April and November 362 infants have died.

Infant Mortality rate in Madhya Pradesh is 48 while the nation’s count stood at 32. No appointments have been made so far in the place of Dr Pandey and Dr Bariya.

Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary visited District hospital to take stock of health services in SNCU and PICU of the hospital and after that he decided to remove CMHO and the civil surgeon immediately. Both MLAs, Jaisingh Maravi and Manisha Singh, accompanied the minister along with senior officers of the Health department, including the Commissioner Health Dr Sanjay Goyal. He also held a series of meetings. The minister also visited Anuppur, Dindori and other adjoining districts to witness the health services.