Madhya Pradesh: Shahdol CMHO, civil surgeon removed over infant deaths in district hospital

Bhopal: Shahdol CMHO Dr Rajesh Pandey and Civil Surgeon Dr VS Bariya have been removed on Tuesday after frequent infant deaths in district hospital. Five death reports were concealed by the local health officials on Monday. This, however, took the toll to 18. Till Monday, the toll was pegged at 13 but on Tuesday, when the matter of five more deaths came to light… the matter flared up again. Since November 26, till date... the toll now reads 18 and between April and November 362 infants have died.
Infant Mortality rate in Madhya Pradesh is 48 while the nation’s count stood at 32. No appointments have been made so far in the place of Dr Pandey and Dr Bariya.
Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary visited District hospital to take stock of health services in SNCU and PICU of the hospital and after that he decided to remove CMHO and the civil surgeon immediately. Both MLAs, Jaisingh Maravi and Manisha Singh, accompanied the minister along with senior officers of the Health department, including the Commissioner Health Dr Sanjay Goyal. He also held a series of meetings. The minister also visited Anuppur, Dindori and other adjoining districts to witness the health services.
However, the minister himself had given clean chit to doctors for following proper protocol in the treatment of infants. Strengthening man power, the minister had appointed four doctors in district hospital for the treatment of Infants in SNCU and PICU and two more ambulances have been pressed into service at district hospital to shift ailing infants from remote areas to district hospitals.
Outgoing CMHO Dr Rajesh Pandey said, “We followed proper protocol but even then, both of us have been removed by the minister who had visited the district hospital on Tuesday to take stock of the facilities. Even the investigating team had found no fault on our part.”
Civil surgeon Dr VS Bariya said, “I had additional charge of civil surgeon here, however, now it is for the minister to look into the matter. After meeting at the local level, he removed us in connection with infant deaths. Local level factors count much in such cases.”
