Rajasthan: BJP Chief CP Joshi Offers Resignation Amid Preparations For Assembly By-Elections | File Picture

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP state president CP Joshi has offered to resign from his post. Joshi is in Delhi for the last 4 days and after meeting the leaders of party high command he has offered to step down, said sources close to Joshi.

Joshi who is an MP also from Chittorgarh reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National President JP Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday.

“Joshi has offered his resignation to the party high command; however, it is not for the first time. Joshi had wanted to step down since the BJP government was formed in Rajasthan, but the party had asked him to continue until the Lok Sabha elections," said a source close to Joshi.

Joshi remained on the post despite being a candidate from the Chittorgarh Loksabha seat. The party could not fare well in the election and lost 11 out of total 25 seats in the state.

Now it has been almost one and a half months since the Lok Sabha election results came, and he has once again offered to resign from the post. Sources say that his resignation will be accepted soon.

The development has come at a time when the party is preparing to face by-elections for five assembly seats and, as per sources the by-polls will be held be under the leadership of a new state president.

The source said that Joshi's resignation was overdue after the elevation of Bhajan Lal Sharma as the Chief Minister as two Brahmin leaders were holding key posts of CM and party president and this situation doesn't suit the caste equations of the state. Now, some OBC or leader from Schedule Caste may be appointed as party president.