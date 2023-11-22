Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: Congress Unveils Manifesto, Promises Caste Census, MSP Bill For Farm Crops

Photo: ANI

Jaipur: Four days ahead of polling for Rajasthan assembly election, the ruling Congress came up with its manifesto on Tuesday. Following its national agenda, the party has promised a caste-based census and a bill for the procurement of farm crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Releasing the manifesto in Jaipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said "...We fulfill the promises we make... If any party does 90 per cent of what is said in the manifesto, then this is a big achievement for Rajasthan and the Congress party..."

Congress manifesto details

The manifesto titled Jan Ghoshna Patra was released in the presence of party in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state party president Govind Singh Dotasra, manifesto committee chairman CP Joshi and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot at the state party office.

On the occasion CM Ashok Gehlot said "...How we have managed the financial situation of Rajasthan, the people of Rajasthan will feel proud about it... The per capita income has increased by 46.48 per cent in Rajasthan. Till 2030, it is our dream to achieve the number-one position in per capita income. In 2020–21, the state GDP reached 19.50, which is the highest in the decade.'

Gehlot has already announced seven “guarantees”, or promises, to the people of Rajasthan if the Congress is re-elected.

Now the manifesto has promised to give rights-based governance with legislations like the Right to Hone, Right to Education, farm op pu hase compulsory on MSP, and revival of the Old Pension Scheme.

The party has also promised to constitute Vidhan Parishad, the upper house of the legislative assembly, which will enable the party to adjust its party leaders.

Key promises of Congress:

- A new scheme for recruitment at the panchayat level.

4 lakh government jobs

in five years.

- An annual honorarium of ₹10,000 to the woman head of the family.

- LPG cylinders at ₹500 to 1.04 crore families.

- Purchase of dung from cattle rearers at ₹2 per kg.

- Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme to be made from ₹25 lakh to 50 lakh

- Law for the old pension scheme for government employees.

- Free laptops/tablets for students taking admission to government colleges.

- Insurance covers up to ₹15 lakh per family to compensate for losses due to natural calamity.

- By bringing RTE law in the state, education up to 12th will be made free in private educational institutions also.

- MNREGA and Indira Gandhi urban employment will be increased from 125 to 150 days.

- Merchant Credit Card Scheme will be started to provide interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh rupees to small traders and shopkeepers.

- Villages and hamlets with a population of up to 100 will be connected by road.

- Security guards will be deployed in every village and urban ward.