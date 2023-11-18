Congress Party's Telangana Manifesto Pledges Free Internet for Students

Congress Party's Telangana Manifesto | PTI

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI) AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday released the Congress party's manifesto which includes six guarantees and various declarations for Telangana, including Rs 4,000 old age pension and LPG at Rs 500.

After releasing the 42-page manifesto, 'Abhaya Hastham', the Congress chief said the mood of the people of Telangana is such that the grand old party has to be brought to power, "come what may".

The six guarantees of the Congress include the promise of Rs 2,500 per month and gas cylinders at Rs 500 for women, as well as 200 units of free electricity for all households, if the party comes to power in the state after the November 30 polls.

The party also promised to scrap Dharani, an integrated land administration portal and replace it with a new revenue system.

Under Rythu Bharosa, the party promises Rs 15,000 investment assistance for farmers every year, while farm labourers will get Rs 12,000.

Under 'Cheyutha', Rs 4,000 old age pension and Rs 10 lakh health insurance cover will be given to eligible beneficiaries.

Under Vidya Bharosa Card, financial assistance card of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to students, which can be used in the payment of college fees (in addition to fee reimbursement) and other education related expenditure.

"Free internet through Wi-Fi facilities will be provided to all students," it said.

The manifesto also promised that a judicial inquiry will be conducted by a sitting high court judge into all irregularities and corruption in the construction of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project.

The Congress, if voted to power, will waive off crop loans of Rs two lakh at once, the poll document added.

The party has also promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per year to every auto rickshaw driver, besides offering 50 per cent discount on pending traffic challans through a one-time settlement scheme.

"We have given (guarantees) in Karnataka and they are being implemented now. Because of the free travel in bus, women in Karnataka are visiting various temples, whichever faith they belong to. We will implement all the six guarantees given to Telangana," the Congress chief said.

"The manifesto is like the Gita, Quran or the Bible for us. We will implement it," Kharge said, adding that all the six guarantees will be passed for implementation in the first cabinet meeting.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the AICC chief said, "Today, I can challenge and say no matter what Modi and KCR try together, Congress will certainly come to power."

Mocking at Rao, he said the CM says he is ready to retire and people are also ready to see him off.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that Congress only misled people without fulfilling its promises in its election manifestos both in states and Central level during the last 75 years.

"What is the situation in Karnataka everybody knows. We don't have to say about the failure of Congress with regard to the five guarantees. Congress party's Karnataka ministers are making statements that they are not able to provide electricity. They say that 'we are trying to get (power) from here or there," he told reporters.

The intention of the Congress is to gain votes through subterfuge and there is no sincerity in its election manifesto, he claimed.

Reddy also responded to Congress leader P Chidambaram's comments about Congress delivering on the promise of Telangana and apologising for the loss of lives during the Telangana statehood agitation.

The Congress did not "give" Telangana but people got their state by agitating for it which mounted pressure on Congress, he said.

The Congress was responsible for the death of 365 youth in police firing during the Telangana agitation in 1969, he said.

BJP's MPs under the leadership of late leader Sushma Swaraj had voiced the "heartbeat" of Telangana in parliament and got the bill for formation of Telangana passed, he said.

Chidambaram on Thursday apologized for the loss of lives during the Telangana statehood agitation, drawing sharp reactions from the ruling BRS.

Speaking to media persons here, the former Union minister had also said creating a state or dividing a state was not child's play and it was done in response to people's movement. PTI GDK SJR .

