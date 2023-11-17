Indian Students Celebrate Diwali Across The World: Take A Look

With the on-going festive season, India is sparkling with Diwali lights and celebrations. However, for Indian students studying abroad, this festive season marks a moment of missing out on the warmth and traditions shared with their families and friends back home.

On this occasion, the Free Press Journal talked to Indian students studying abroad to know the challenges they faced during the recent celebrations of Diwali, the festival of lights, away from their home and family.

Notably, the Indian communities in the foreign countries had organized Diwali celebrations for their students.

"We celebrate every major festival with the same energy as in India. During Diwali with brought Indian sweets and firecrackers and performed the pooja ceremony, creating a home like atmosphere," shared Sahil Sachin Mhatre, Syracuse University, New York, USA.

Mhatre added that the strong Indian community at Syracuse University comes together to celebrate major festivals, fostering a sense of unity among international students and their local American friends.

The universities also reportedly arranged sweets, crackers to enlighten the celebration, contributing to the festive atmosphere.

The Indian students donned traditional attires and celebrated the festival of lights with fellow international students.

Sruti Panikar, a student at George Brown College in Toronto, Canada, shared her experience, saying, "We dressed up in our traditional attires, had sweets, and danced all night with our fellow international students."

"We danced to Indian music, had Indian food which I guess was new for many people," she added.

Talking about what the students miss the most about celebrating the festival at home, Shubhang Chauhan from Massey University, Auckland, New Zealand said, "During these festivals we always miss our family and friends but Diwali celebrations organized here makes it easier, cannot replace the feeling of celebrating at home but it is great to be able to share this festival with other fellow students."

"Family Dinners are something very common in India during festivals, similarly people here also invited each other for dinners to celebrate the festival," he added.

According to the students, the social media and video calls helped them feel included and connected to the celebrations and poojas at home.

"Video calls helped a lot because I live with British students, not many Indians are around so being able to constantly connect with my family for pooja and family gatherings was great," said Shubh Shah, University of York, United Kingdom.

