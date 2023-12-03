 Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Full List Of Winners For All Constituencies
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Full List Of Winners For All Constituencies

The BJP has surpassed the halfway threshold in Rajasthan by securing 110 seats, whereas the Congress lags behind with 73 seats, as per the current leads.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
The Assembly Elections 2023 concluded on November 30 in five states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. While the Election Commission has postponed the counting of votes in Mizoram to December 4 (Monday), results for the other four states will be disclosed today, December 3. Mizoram witnessed voting for 40 Assembly seats on November 7. Chhattisgarh held voting in two phases on November 7 and November 30. The election for the 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly occurred on November 17. Rajasthan conducted polling for its 199 seats in a single phase on November 25. Similarly, Telangana's voting for 119 seats took place in a single phase on November 30.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023

During the elections on Saturday, Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45% across 199 out of its 200 assembly constituencies, indicating a marginal increase of 0.73% compared to the 2018 polls, according to election data.

Out of the total 200 assembly segments, polling took place in 199, as the election for the Karanapur seat in Sriganganagar was postponed due to the unfortunate demise of the ruling Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Kunnar.

Among the 51,756 polling stations, the highest voter turnout was registered in Jaisalmer’s Pokaran at 87.79%, closely followed by Alwar’s Tijara at 86.11%.

While the incumbent Congress, facing challenges from anti-incumbency sentiments, aims for another term in governance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), capitalizing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, seeks to replace the Ashok Gehlot government.

BJP emerges winner in Rajasthan assembly elections 2023

The BJP has surpassed the halfway threshold in Rajasthan by securing 110 seats, whereas the Congress lags behind with 73 seats, as per the current leads. The Rajasthan assembly comprises 199 seats, and the pivotal halfway mark stands at 100. Notably, the Congress held power in Rajasthan during the previous term. In the 2018 elections, the BJP and Congress secured vote shares of 38.77% and 39.30%, respectively.

Both political parties are actively engaging with victorious independents and rebel candidates at various levels.

More than 40 dissidents from both the BJP and the Congress entered the fray in the Rajasthan elections after being denied party tickets.

Although the majority of exit polls projected an advantage for the BJP, three exit polls at their maximum estimates predicted a victory for the Congress in Rajasthan.

List of all probable winners in Rajasthan Assembly Election Result of 2023

Constituency|Candidate|Party
Sadulshahar|Gurveer Singh|BJP
Ganganagar|Jaydeep Bihani|BJP
Suratgarh Dungarram|Gedar|INC
Raisingh Nagar|Sohan Lal Nayak|INC
Anupgarh|Shimla Devi|INC
Sangaria|Abhimanyu|INC
Hanumangarh|Amit Sahu|BJP
Pilibanga|Vinod Kumar|INC
Nohar|Abhishek Matoria|BJP
Bhadra|Balwan Poonia|CPI(M)
Khajuwala|Vishwanath Meghwal|BJP
Bikaner West|Jethanand Vyas|BJP
Bikaner East|Siddhi Kumari|BJP
Kolayat|Anshuman Singh Bhati|BJP
Lunkaransar|Sumit Godara|BJP
Shree Dungargarh||
Nokha|Bihari Lal|BJP
Sadulpur|Manoj Kumar|BSP
Taranagar|Narendra Budania|INC
Sardarshahar|Anil Kumar Sharma|INC
Churu|Harlal Saharan|BJP
Ratangarh|Poosaram Godara|INC
Sujangarh|Santosh Meghwal|BJP
Pilani|Pritam Singh Kala|INC
Surajgarh|Sharwan Kumar|INC
Jhunjhunu|Brijendra Singh Ola|INC
Mandawa|Kumari Rita Chaudhary|INC
Nawalgarh|Vikram Singh Jakhal|BJP
Udaipurwati|Subhkaran Choudhary|BJP
Khetri|Dharmpal|BJP
Fatehpur|Hakam Ali Khan|INC
Lachhmangarh|Govin Singh Dotasra|INC
Dhod|Gordhan|BJP
Sikar|Rajendra Pareek|INC
Danta Ramgarh|Virendra Singh|INC
Khandela|Subhash Meel|BJP
Neem Ka Thana|Suresh Modi|INC
Srimadhopur|Jhabar Singh Kharra|BJP
Kotputli|Hansraj Patel|BJP
Viratnagar|Kuldeep|BJP
Shahpura|Lalaram Bairwa|BJP
Chomu|Shikha Meel Barala|INC
Phulera|Vidyadhar Singh|INC
Dudu|Prem Chand Bairwa|BJP
Jhotwara|Rajyavardhan Rathore|BJP
Amber|Satish Poonia|BJP
Jamwa Ramgarh|Mahendra Pal Meena|BJP
Hawa Mahal|R.R. Tiwari|INC
Vidhyadhar Nagar|Diya Kumari|BJP
Civil Lines|Gopal Sharma|BJP
Kishan Pole|Amin Kagzi|INC
Adarsh Nagar|Rafeek Khan|INC
Malviya Nagar|Kalicharan Saraf|BJP
Sanganer|Bhajan Lal Sharma|BJP
