'Bow Down To Janta Janardan', 'Humbly Accept Mandate'; How PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Reacted To Assembly Election Results 2023

The results of the four state assembly elections were announced on Sunday, with counting commencing at 8 AM across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. As the EVM machines were unsealed and the counting process initiated, the BJP appeared poised to secure victories in three out of the four states. At the time of preparing this report, the BJP led with 115 seats in Rajasthan, while the Congress trailed with 70. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP held a commanding lead with 165 seats, while the Congress struggled with just 64 seats. Chhattisgarh, a state the Congress had high hopes for, witnessed a setback as the resurgent BJP surged ahead with 56 seats, leaving the Congress with a meager 34 seats. The only relief for the Congress came from the south, where the party seemed set to lead in the only state, with 63 seats, while the KCR-led BRS secured 40 seats.

Bow down to Janata Janardan: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting to his party's stellar performance, said the results "indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development", which the BJP stands for.

"We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the stands for. I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being. A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people," PM Modi said.

Ideological battle will continue: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, facing another series of setbacks in the assembly polls, stated that his party accepts the mandate, and the ideological battle will continue.

"We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - the battle of ideology will continue. I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - we will definitely fulfill the promise of making Prajalu Telangana. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support," Gandhi wrote on X.