Assembly Election Results 2023: PM Modi Expected To Arrive At BJP HQ In Delhi In Evening As Party Likely To Sweep Three Hindi Heartland States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at the BJP headquarters on Sunday evening for celebrations with the party likely to win three states where it is leading, according to sources.

As per BJP insiders, if the election results favor the party, the Prime Minister is expected to join the victory celebrations and express gratitude to the public.

PM Modi likely to arrive after 6:30 pm at BJP HQ

The Prime Minister could arrive at the party headquarters after 6.30 p.m. to address party workers, leaders, and the public.

The ongoing counting of votes across the four states is indicating a significant lead for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP's lead has surpassed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, with their candidates ahead in 98 seats, while the Congress is leading in 79, as per the Election Commission trends for the state's assembly polls on Sunday at 10:50 a.m.

In Chattisgarh, the BJP is leading in 36 seats, and the Congress in 33, according to the ECI website. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is now ahead in 148 seats, while the Congress in 60.

In Telangana, the Congress is leading in 53, BRS in 30, BJP in six, and CPI is leading on one.