Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress, Vote Percentage

The Assembly Elections 2023 concluded on November 30 in five states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. While the Election Commission has postponed the counting of votes in Mizoram to December 4 (Monday), results for the other four states will be disclosed tomorrow, December 3. Mizoram witnessed voting for 40 Assembly seats on November 7. Chhattisgarh held voting in two phases on November 7 and November 30. The election for the 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly occurred on November 17. Rajasthan conducted polling for its 199 seats in a single phase on November 25. Similarly, Telangana's voting for 119 seats took place in a single phase on November 30.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023
Chhattisgarh conducted its elections in two stages, with the initial phase taking place on November 7 and the subsequent phase on November 17.
Similar to Madhya Pradesh, the electoral competition in Chhattisgarh is primarily between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both the Congress and BJP have nominated candidates for all 230 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is participating in 183 seats, the Samajwadi Party in 71, and the Aam Aadmi Party in 66.
The ruling Congress aims to secure and maintain its government in the state, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aspiring for victory, especially given the proximity of the polls to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.
What do Chhattisgarh Exit Polls predict?
Earlier this week, numerous exit polls indicated a distinct advantage for the Congress in a closely contested battle with the BJP in Chhattisgarh.
As per the India Today-Axis My India poll, the Congress is anticipated to secure between 40 and 50 seats, while the BJP is expected to attain between 36 and 46 seats. The agency has projected between 1 and 5 seats for other parties, potentially leading to a hung assembly.
In a separate exit poll by TV5 News, the Congress is projected to achieve a comfortable victory with 54-66 seats, while the BJP is likely to secure 29-39 seats.
List of all winners in Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result of 2018 with party and constituency
|Constituency,Winner,Party
|1,Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST),Gulab Kamro,INC
|2,Manendragarh,Dr. Vinay Jaiswal,INC
|3,Baikunthpur,Ambika Singh Deo,INC
|4,Premnagar,Khelsai Singh,INC
|5,Bhatgaon,Paras Nath Rajwade,INC
|6,Pratappur (ST),Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam,INC
|7,Ramanujganj (ST),Brihaspat Singh,INC
|8,Samri (ST),Chintamani Maharaj,INC
|9,Lundra (ST),Dr. Pritam Ram,INC
|10,Ambikapur,T. S. Singh Deo,INC
|11,Sitapur (ST),Amarjeet Bhagat,INC
|12,Jashpur (ST),Vinay Kumar Bhagat,INC
|13,Kunkuri (ST),U. D. Minj,INC
|14,Pathalgaon (ST),Rampukar Singh Thakur,INC
|15,Lailunga (ST),Chakradhar Singh Sidar,INC
|16,Raigarh,Prakash Naik,INC
|17,Sarangarh (SC),Uttari Ganpat Jangde,INC
|18,Kharsia,Umesh Patel,INC
|19,Dharamjaigarh (ST),Laljeet Singh Rathia,INC
|20,Rampur (ST),Nanki Ram Kanwar,BJP
|21,Korba,Jaisingh Agrawa,INC
|22,Katghora,Purushottam Kanwar,INC
|23,Pali-Tanakhar (ST),Mohit Ram,INC
|24,Marwahi (ST),Ajit Jogi,JCC
|25,Kota,Renu Jogi,JCC
|26,Lormi,Dharmjeet Singh Thakur,JCC
|27,Mungeli (SC),Punnulal Mohle,BJP
|28,Takhatpur,Rashmi Ashish Singh,INC
|29,Bilha,Dharamlal Kaushik,BJP
|30,Bilaspur,Sailesh Pandey,INC
|31,Beltara,Rajnish Kumar Singh,BJP
|32,Masturi (SC),Dr. Krishna Moorti Bandhi,BJP
|33,Akaltara,Saurabh Singh,BJP
|34,Janjgir-Champa,Narayan Chandel,BJP
|35,Sakti,Charan Das Mahant,INC
|36,Chandrapur,Ram Kumar Yadav,INC
|37,Jaijaipur,Keshav Prasad Chandra,BSP
|38,Pamgarh (SC),Indu Banjare,BSP
|39,Saraipali (SC),Kismat Lal Nand,INC
|40,Basna,Devendra Bahadur Singh,INC
|41,Khallari,Dwarikadhish Yadav,INC
|42,Mahasamund,Vinod Sevan Lal Chandrakar,INC
|43,Bilaigarh (SC),Chandradev Prasad Rai,INC
|44,Kasdol,Shakuntala Sahu,INC
|45,Baloda Bazar,Pramod Kumar Sharma,JCC
|46,Bhatapara,Shivratan Sharma,BJP
|47,Dharsiwa,Anita Yogendra Sharma,INC
|48,Raipur City Gramin,Satyanarayan Sharma,INC
|49,Raipur City West,Vikas Upadhyay,INC
|50,Raipur City North,Kuldeep Juneja,INC
|51,Raipur City South,Brijmohan Agrawal,BJP
|52,Arang (SC),Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya,INC
|53,Abhanpur,Dhanendra Sahu,INC
|54,Rajim,Amitesh Shukla,INC
|55,Bindrawagarh (ST),Damarudhar Pujari,BJP
|56,Sihawa (ST),Dr. Lakshmi Dhruw,INC
|57,Kurud,Ajay Chandrakar,BJP
|58,Dhamtari,Ranjana Dipendra Sahu,BJP
|59,Sanjari-Balod,Sangeeta Sinha,INC
|60,Dondi Lohara (ST),Anila Bhendia,INC
|61,Gunderdehi,Kunwer Singh Nishad,INC
|62,Patan,Bhupesh Baghel,INC
|63,Durg Gramin,Tamradhwaj Sahu,INC
|64,Durg City,Arun Vora,INC
|65,Bhilai Nagar,Devendra Yadav,INC
|66,Vaishali Nagar,Vidya Ratan Bhasin,BJP
|67,Ahiwara (SC),Guru Rudra Kumar,INC
|68,Saja,Ravindra Chaubey,INC
|69,Bemetara,Ashish Kumar Chhabra,INC
|70,Navagarh (SC),Gurudayal Singh Banjare,INC
|71,Pandariya,Mamta Chandrakar,INC
|72,Kawardha,Akbar Bhai,INC
|73,Khairagarh,Devwrat Singh,JCC
|74,Dongargarh (SC),Daleshwar Sahu,INC
|75,Rajnandgaon,Dr. Raman Singh,BJP
|76,Dongargaon,Bhuneshwar Shobharam Baghel,INC
|77,Khujji,Chhanni Chandu Sahu,INC
|78,Mohla-Manpur (ST),Indrashah Mandavi,INC
|79,Antagarh (ST),Anoop Nag,INC
|80,Bhanupratappur (ST),Manoj Singh Mandavi,INC
|81,Kanker (ST),Shishupal Shori,INC
|82,Keshkal (ST),Sant Ram Netam,INC
|83,Kondagaon (ST),Mohan Markam,INC
|84,Narayanpur (ST),Chandan Kashyap,INC
|85,Bastar (ST),Lakheshwar Baghel,INC
|86,Jagdalpur,Rekhchand Jain,INC
|87,Chitrakot (ST),Deepak Baij,INC
|88,Dantewada (ST),Bhima Mandavi,BJP
|89,Bijapur (ST),Vikram Mandavi,INC
|90,Konta (ST),Kawasi Lakhma,INC