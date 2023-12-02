 Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress, Vote Percentage
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress, Vote Percentage

Chhattisgarh conducted its elections in two stages, with the initial phase taking place on November 7 and the subsequent phase on November 17.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | File pic

The Assembly Elections 2023 concluded on November 30 in five states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. While the Election Commission has postponed the counting of votes in Mizoram to December 4 (Monday), results for the other four states will be disclosed tomorrow, December 3. Mizoram witnessed voting for 40 Assembly seats on November 7. Chhattisgarh held voting in two phases on November 7 and November 30. The election for the 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly occurred on November 17. Rajasthan conducted polling for its 199 seats in a single phase on November 25. Similarly, Telangana's voting for 119 seats took place in a single phase on November 30.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh conducted its elections in two stages, with the initial phase taking place on November 7 and the subsequent phase on November 17.

Similar to Madhya Pradesh, the electoral competition in Chhattisgarh is primarily between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both the Congress and BJP have nominated candidates for all 230 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is participating in 183 seats, the Samajwadi Party in 71, and the Aam Aadmi Party in 66.

The ruling Congress aims to secure and maintain its government in the state, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aspiring for victory, especially given the proximity of the polls to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

What do Chhattisgarh Exit Polls predict?

Earlier this week, numerous exit polls indicated a distinct advantage for the Congress in a closely contested battle with the BJP in Chhattisgarh.

As per the India Today-Axis My India poll, the Congress is anticipated to secure between 40 and 50 seats, while the BJP is expected to attain between 36 and 46 seats. The agency has projected between 1 and 5 seats for other parties, potentially leading to a hung assembly.

In a separate exit poll by TV5 News, the Congress is projected to achieve a comfortable victory with 54-66 seats, while the BJP is likely to secure 29-39 seats.

List of all winners in Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result of 2018 with party and constituency

Constituency,Winner,Party
1,Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST),Gulab Kamro,INC
2,Manendragarh,Dr. Vinay Jaiswal,INC
3,Baikunthpur,Ambika Singh Deo,INC
4,Premnagar,Khelsai Singh,INC
5,Bhatgaon,Paras Nath Rajwade,INC
6,Pratappur (ST),Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam,INC
7,Ramanujganj (ST),Brihaspat Singh,INC
8,Samri (ST),Chintamani Maharaj,INC
9,Lundra (ST),Dr. Pritam Ram,INC
10,Ambikapur,T. S. Singh Deo,INC
11,Sitapur (ST),Amarjeet Bhagat,INC
12,Jashpur (ST),Vinay Kumar Bhagat,INC
13,Kunkuri (ST),U. D. Minj,INC
14,Pathalgaon (ST),Rampukar Singh Thakur,INC
15,Lailunga (ST),Chakradhar Singh Sidar,INC
16,Raigarh,Prakash Naik,INC
17,Sarangarh (SC),Uttari Ganpat Jangde,INC
18,Kharsia,Umesh Patel,INC
19,Dharamjaigarh (ST),Laljeet Singh Rathia,INC
20,Rampur (ST),Nanki Ram Kanwar,BJP
21,Korba,Jaisingh Agrawa,INC
22,Katghora,Purushottam Kanwar,INC
23,Pali-Tanakhar (ST),Mohit Ram,INC
24,Marwahi (ST),Ajit Jogi,JCC
25,Kota,Renu Jogi,JCC
26,Lormi,Dharmjeet Singh Thakur,JCC
27,Mungeli (SC),Punnulal Mohle,BJP
28,Takhatpur,Rashmi Ashish Singh,INC
29,Bilha,Dharamlal Kaushik,BJP
30,Bilaspur,Sailesh Pandey,INC
31,Beltara,Rajnish Kumar Singh,BJP
32,Masturi (SC),Dr. Krishna Moorti Bandhi,BJP
33,Akaltara,Saurabh Singh,BJP
34,Janjgir-Champa,Narayan Chandel,BJP
35,Sakti,Charan Das Mahant,INC
36,Chandrapur,Ram Kumar Yadav,INC
37,Jaijaipur,Keshav Prasad Chandra,BSP
38,Pamgarh (SC),Indu Banjare,BSP
39,Saraipali (SC),Kismat Lal Nand,INC
40,Basna,Devendra Bahadur Singh,INC
41,Khallari,Dwarikadhish Yadav,INC
42,Mahasamund,Vinod Sevan Lal Chandrakar,INC
43,Bilaigarh (SC),Chandradev Prasad Rai,INC
44,Kasdol,Shakuntala Sahu,INC
45,Baloda Bazar,Pramod Kumar Sharma,JCC
46,Bhatapara,Shivratan Sharma,BJP
47,Dharsiwa,Anita Yogendra Sharma,INC
48,Raipur City Gramin,Satyanarayan Sharma,INC
49,Raipur City West,Vikas Upadhyay,INC
50,Raipur City North,Kuldeep Juneja,INC
51,Raipur City South,Brijmohan Agrawal,BJP
52,Arang (SC),Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya,INC
53,Abhanpur,Dhanendra Sahu,INC
54,Rajim,Amitesh Shukla,INC
55,Bindrawagarh (ST),Damarudhar Pujari,BJP
56,Sihawa (ST),Dr. Lakshmi Dhruw,INC
57,Kurud,Ajay Chandrakar,BJP
58,Dhamtari,Ranjana Dipendra Sahu,BJP
59,Sanjari-Balod,Sangeeta Sinha,INC
60,Dondi Lohara (ST),Anila Bhendia,INC
61,Gunderdehi,Kunwer Singh Nishad,INC
62,Patan,Bhupesh Baghel,INC
63,Durg Gramin,Tamradhwaj Sahu,INC
64,Durg City,Arun Vora,INC
65,Bhilai Nagar,Devendra Yadav,INC
66,Vaishali Nagar,Vidya Ratan Bhasin,BJP
67,Ahiwara (SC),Guru Rudra Kumar,INC
68,Saja,Ravindra Chaubey,INC
69,Bemetara,Ashish Kumar Chhabra,INC
70,Navagarh (SC),Gurudayal Singh Banjare,INC
71,Pandariya,Mamta Chandrakar,INC
72,Kawardha,Akbar Bhai,INC
73,Khairagarh,Devwrat Singh,JCC
74,Dongargarh (SC),Daleshwar Sahu,INC
75,Rajnandgaon,Dr. Raman Singh,BJP
76,Dongargaon,Bhuneshwar Shobharam Baghel,INC
77,Khujji,Chhanni Chandu Sahu,INC
78,Mohla-Manpur (ST),Indrashah Mandavi,INC
79,Antagarh (ST),Anoop Nag,INC
80,Bhanupratappur (ST),Manoj Singh Mandavi,INC
81,Kanker (ST),Shishupal Shori,INC
82,Keshkal (ST),Sant Ram Netam,INC
83,Kondagaon (ST),Mohan Markam,INC
84,Narayanpur (ST),Chandan Kashyap,INC
85,Bastar (ST),Lakheshwar Baghel,INC
86,Jagdalpur,Rekhchand Jain,INC
87,Chitrakot (ST),Deepak Baij,INC
88,Dantewada (ST),Bhima Mandavi,BJP
89,Bijapur (ST),Vikram Mandavi,INC
90,Konta (ST),Kawasi Lakhma,INC

