Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress, Vote Percentage

The Assembly Elections 2023 concluded on November 30 in five states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. While the Election Commission has postponed the counting of votes in Mizoram to December 4 (Monday), results for the other four states will be disclosed tomorrow, December 3. Mizoram witnessed voting for 40 Assembly seats on November 7. Chhattisgarh held voting in two phases on November 7 and November 30. The election for the 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly occurred on November 17. Rajasthan conducted polling for its 199 seats in a single phase on November 25. Similarly, Telangana's voting for 119 seats took place in a single phase on November 30.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh conducted its elections in two stages, with the initial phase taking place on November 7 and the subsequent phase on November 17.

Similar to Madhya Pradesh, the electoral competition in Chhattisgarh is primarily between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both the Congress and BJP have nominated candidates for all 230 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is participating in 183 seats, the Samajwadi Party in 71, and the Aam Aadmi Party in 66.

The ruling Congress aims to secure and maintain its government in the state, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aspiring for victory, especially given the proximity of the polls to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

What do Chhattisgarh Exit Polls predict?

Earlier this week, numerous exit polls indicated a distinct advantage for the Congress in a closely contested battle with the BJP in Chhattisgarh.

As per the India Today-Axis My India poll, the Congress is anticipated to secure between 40 and 50 seats, while the BJP is expected to attain between 36 and 46 seats. The agency has projected between 1 and 5 seats for other parties, potentially leading to a hung assembly.

In a separate exit poll by TV5 News, the Congress is projected to achieve a comfortable victory with 54-66 seats, while the BJP is likely to secure 29-39 seats.

