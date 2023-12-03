Telangana Election 2023 Results: Congress Workers Pour Milk On Posters Of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi & Revanth Reddy As Party Heads Toward Victory; Video

The counting of votes is still underway. | Screengrab @ANI

Hyderabad: Congress workers in Telangana bathed posters of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, and state party chief Revanth Reddy in milk as the party continues its lead in the state as early counting trends showed the party heading towards victory in Telangana. As per the official Election Commission (EC) trends, the party is leading on 68 of the total 119 seats, way ahead of ruling BRS, which was leading in 38 seats, and BJP, on 6 in the state so far. The counting of votes is still underway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, as per official EC trends, the CM Camp Office in Hyderabad wore a deserted look as the ruling BRS trails in the state election. Chief Minister and BRS Party chief K Chandrashekar Rao is currently at the CM's residence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After continuously maintaining a lead over Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress supporters were seen bursting firecrackers and raising slogans outside the residence of Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the 119-seat Telangana Assembly, the parties will be required to achieve the magic number of 60 to form a government. In a seat-sharing agreement, the BJP and Jana Sena contested on 111 and 8 seats, respectively while the Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI.

The 2018 Telangana assembly elections saw a 73.37% voter turnout in the state. 2018 saw K Chandrashekhar Rao re-elected as chief minister thanks to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party's 88-seat victory.

The Telangana election results will be an important mark for the Congress as it heads into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A win in Telangana would further strengthen its presence in the South.