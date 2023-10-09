Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Dates Announced: Voting On November 23, Results On December 3

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and current CM Ashok Gehlot. |

Jaipur: The poll bugle has been sounded in the state of Rajasthan as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the elections to be held in the state. The Election Commission on Monday conducted a press conference and announced the dates of the Assembly Elections to be held in Rajasthan. The elections will be held in the state on November 23 and the results will be declared on December 3.

The elections will be held on all 200 assembly seats in a single phase on November 23 and the results will be declared on December 3. The last date for filing nominations will be November 6 and the last date for scrutiny will be November 7. The deadline for withdrawal of candidatures will be November 9.

Tight contest expected between BJP and Congress

A tight contest is speculated between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an interview said that the Congress may win the elections in Rajasthan and said that there will be a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress. Congress is currently ruling in Rajasthan and the Chief Minister of the state is Ashok Gehlot. BJP is high on confidence in the state but has not declared the CM's face and is mulling to contest the polls on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vasundhara Raje has also made her presence felt in the Assembly election campaign for the BJP.

The ECI announced the dates of elections to be held in all five states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the dates of assembly elections to be held in five states. Assembly elections will be conducted in the states of Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The ECI announced the dates of elections to be held in all five states. The Election Commission also said, "There are 679 ACs in 5 states which is around 1/6th of total LACs in the country and have 16 cr electors which is almost 1/6th of total electors in the country."

'Polls in these 5 states hold a unique significance'

CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "Polls in these 5 states hold a unique significance as they serve as the final assembly elections before the grand stage of the National Elections in 2024. ECI will ensure free, fair and inducement free elections in these five states." He also said, "The Commission visited these five states and held detailed review meetings with CEO, SPNO, District and State Administration & multiple centre and state Enforcement Agencies."

1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up

The ECI also said, "For the upcoming Assembly Elections 2023 in 5 states, 1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 ACs. Over 1 lakh PS will have a webcasting facility. Average elector per polling station is well below ECI norms of 1500 electors per polling station in all five states."

