Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Violating Poll Code With X Post; Urges EC To Suspend His Account

New Delhi, November 25: The BJP Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of violating poll guidelines with his post on X on the day of the Rajasthan assembly polls and urged the Election Commission to seek suspension of the Congress leader's social media account and initiate other actions against him.

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा मुफ्त इलाज

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा सस्ता गैस सिलेंडर

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा ब्याज मुक्त कृषि कर्ज़

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा अंग्रेज़ी शिक्षा

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा OPS

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा जाति जनगणना



आज, बड़ी संख्या में जा कर, इस्तेमाल करें अपना मताधिकार।



चुनिए जनता की हितकारी,… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2023

Rahul Gandhi's tweet on X

In his post, Gandhi urged people to elect the Congress and said, "Rajasthan will choose free treatment. Rajasthan will choose cheaper gas cylinder. Rajasthan will choose interest-free agricultural loan. Rajasthan will choose English education. Rajasthan will choose OPS. Rajasthan will choose caste census."

BJP writes to the Election Commission of India over a tweet by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted today, requesting that the social media platform "X" and its functionaries be directed to immediately suspend his account and remove the aforestated "offending contents with immediate… pic.twitter.com/t4YdjvB4eb — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

The BJP wrote to the Election Commission

The BJP wrote to the Election Commission, saying his post violates the silence period of 48 hours during which any type of campaign is barred.

Model Code of Conduct violation

It accused the ex-Congress chief of violating the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct and sought the EC's action.

Immediately suspend the account

"The social media platform X and its functionaries may also be directed to immediately suspend the account and remove the aforestated offending contents with immediate effect lest it further violates the 48-hour silence zone and cause irreparable injury to the doctrine of free and fair elections," it said.

File a criminal complaint

The BJP said the poll panel should also direct the Chief Election Officer, Rajasthan, to file a criminal complaint and initiate criminal prosecution against Gandhi.