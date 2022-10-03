Rajasthan: Amidst political crisis, CM Ashok Gehlot to host investment summit this week

The summit will be held on October 7-8 at Jaipur | Photo: Twitter Image

In the middle of the political crisis in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot is all set to host the Invest Rajasthan Summit. The summit will be held on October 7-8 at Jaipur.

Around 3,000 delegates are likely to participate in the summit, including some of the top industry leaders.

LN Mittal (ArcelorMittal Group), Gautam Adani, Chairman (Adani Group), CK Birla (CK Birla Group), Puneet Chatwal (Indian Hotels Company), Dr Praveer Sinha (Tata Power Company Ltd.), Kamal Bali Bolyo Group), Ajay Shriram (DCM Shriram), Anil Agarwal (Vedanta Group), B. Santhanam (St. Gobain) and Mr Sanjeev Puri (ITC) and many others.

The theme of the Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022 is Committed-Delivered.

"There will be no signing of MOUs in the summit as we have already signed MOUs and LOIs and most of them are in the process of implementation," said CM Ashok Gehlot while addressing a press meet for the event on Monday.

Gehlot informed that the state government has signed 4,192 MoUs/LOIs and an investment of Rs 10.44 lakh crore is expected. Out of these, 520 MoUs/LoIs have been implemented and 1160 MoUs/LoIs are in various stages of implementation.

The summit will have a special focus on Tourism, Startup, Future Ready Sector, and Agri-Business. An MSME Conclave will also be organized at the summit to promote the small businesses and new investment possibilities available in this sector.

On the question of inviting Adani Group in the state for investment, Gehlot said, "If things go by the rules and regulations, then we have no problem with him. The trouble comes when you go against the rules to make a profit."